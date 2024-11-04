iOS 18.2 to unlock more Apple Intelligence features on iPhones

<p>Last week, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apple">Apple</a> rolled out its <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-rolls-out-apple-intelligence-features-to-iphones-ipads-macs-3252372">first major iOS 18.1 update</a>, bringing the first batch of Apple Intelligence features to iPhones.</p><p>Now, Apple has opened access to the iOS 18.2 beta to all developers and public testers to experience new Apple Intelligence features.</p><p>The most notable feature coming with iOS 18.2 update is said to be Apple Intelligence-powered Image Playground. With this, the iPhone will be able to conjure up synthetic images with text prompts. It will be available as a standalone app and will also baked into the iMessage app. Initially, it will offer three styles: Animation, Illustration, or Sketch.</p>.Apple iPhone 16 review: Pretty amazing mobile with meaningful upgrades.<p>The new iOS 18.2 will also bring the Genmoji feature to the Keyboard app. Here, users can generate personalised emojis with text descriptions.</p>.<p>The upcoming iOS update is also bringing Visual Intelligence. It offers information about objects and landmarks around the user. The iPhone owner has to open the camera and point towards a place and get details about it.</p><p>For instance, consider yourself walking through a street in Mysuru and come across a restaurant and don't know how the food is. Just take the iPhone and point the camera towards the nameboard and the native camera app offers an option at the top, which offers menu, hotel timings and reviews. This can help users to make an informed decision before entering the hotel.</p>.<p>iOS 18.2 will also bring ChatGPT-4o integration with Apple Intelligence. Initially, it will be available on Siri and Writing tools. It will be free to use, but the conversation with ChatGPT will be shared with OpenAI.</p><p>Every time the user asks a query to Siri, it will offer the option to connect with ChatGPT for a more refined response. The user can choose to get a response from Apple Intelligence as well.</p><p>However, this particular feature will be available first for US English, UK English and localised English in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and South Africa.</p><p>Apple will be bringing support for more languages including English (India) before the end of April 2025.</p><p>Similarly, for iPads, the iPadOS 18.2 will same feature for all eligible iPads. One exclusive feature of Apple Intelligence feature coming to iPads is the Image Wand feature.</p>.<p>It can instantly transform a rough artwork created using an Apple Pencil stylus into visually pleasing digital artwork. After drawing an object, the user has to simply circle it using Apple Pencil; it instantly turns into a photorealistic image.</p><p><strong>When is iOS 18.2 coming to iPhones?</strong></p><p>As per recent reports, Apple is expected to roll out iOS 18.2 on December 2. If any major bug crops up, Apple may delay the release.</p><p>The company is expected to bring more Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.3 and 18.4 before the end of April 2024.</p><p><strong>List of devices eligible for Apple Intelligence features</strong></p><p>Apple iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, iPad Air (with M1 and newer versions), iPad Pro (with M1 and newer versions), MacBook Air (with M1 and newer versions), MacBook Pro (M1 and later), iMac (M1 and later), Mac mini (M1 and later), Mac Studio (M1 and later), and iMac (M2 Ultra).</p>.Apple Intelligence: All you need to know about Apple’s gen AI tech.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>