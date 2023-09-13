iPhone 15 series: Five key things you should know about Apple's latest devices

After months of speculations, Apple on Tuesday (September 12) finally pulled the wraps of the new iPhone 15 series. Compared to the 2022 iPhone 14 series, the new iterations come with bigger upgrade in several aspects such as build material, design, camera and processor.

There are several firsts in the iPhone 15 series and here are key aspects you should know about the latest Apple devices:

Titanium case

The rumours were spot on about Apple replacing stainless steel for Titanium case in the Pro model. The new aerospace grade Titanium alloy is said to be light but sturdier than surgery grade steel frame we see in the iPhone 14 Pro series.

Titanium is said to highest strength-to-weight ratios of any metal, and this has allowed Apple to produce light-weight Pro lineup.