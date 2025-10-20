<p>Bengaluru: Last month, Apple unveiled the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and the all-new iPhone Air. While the iPhone Air grabbed everyone’s attention, the iPhone 17 deserves recognition for its significant upgrades in display, processor, battery life, and camera.</p>.<p><strong>Design, build quality & display</strong></p>.<p>The iPhone 17 sports a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, which enables adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, a first for a non-Pro model to date. This feature enables smoother scrolling, immersive gaming, and delightful multimedia viewing experience. Its Ceramic Shield 2 guard, also used in the Pro model, is touted as the industry’s toughest glass. The screen guard is three times sturdier than its predecessor.</p>.<p>The back features a vertically aligned dual-camera module and a frosted matte glass finish that resists fingerprints. Though lacking ceramic shield protection, it’s scratch-resistant. The aerospace aluminium frame ensures a solid grip, and the device carries an IP68 rating, surviving depths of up to six metres for 30 minutes in fresh water-body.</p>.<p>Besides the dedicated camera control key, and a programmable action button, notable additions include always-on display. FaceID continues to set the standard for facial recognition-based biometric security on phones.</p>.<p><strong>Performance</strong></p>.<p>The iPhone 17 is powered by Apple’s proprietary A19 chip with six-core CPU, five-core GPU (with dedicated Neural Accelerators), and 16-core Neural Engine. It can handle daily tasks effortlessly. It also stays stable during heavy duty tasks such as gaming, 4K video recording and running AI applications. The N1 chip enables Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 6, and delivers reliable wireless connectivity for features like Personal Hotspot and AirDrop.</p>.<p>Safety features include crash detection and, in select countries, it supports satellite connectivity for emergencies. </p>.<p>The battery lasts a full day with normal use. It supports 40W wired, and 30W MagSafe wireless charging.</p>.This Deepavali, here's how to take the best photos on iPhone 17, 17 Pro.<p><strong>Camera</strong></p>.<p>It houses a Dual Fusion camera system featuring a primary 48MP sensor and a 48MP ultra-wide sensor with LED flash. It excels in various lighting conditions. With night mode, it also gets sharp shots with minimal noise. The ultra-wide mode captures expansive landscapes without distortion, and the 2x telephoto feature provides optical-quality zoom.</p>.<p>Further, ultra-wide sensor can also capture detailed macro photos in close-up range. The device can record high-quality Dolby Vision 4K videos at 60 frames per second. </p>.<p>The 18MP front-facing Center Stage camera excels with high-resolution selfies. Thanks to the new camera system, users can capture photos and videos in portrait or landscape while holding their iPhone vertically. For group selfies, the center stage for photos uses AI to automatically expand the field of view and can rotate from portrait to landscape to include everyone in the frame. It also supports dual capture for simultaneous front and rear video recording.</p>.<p><strong>Final verdict</strong></p>.<p>With premium features packed into the iPhone 17, it offers exceptional value, making the upgrade to the Pro model feel unnecessary.</p>.<p>The iPhone 17 is available in lavender, mist blue, sage, white, and black. And, it comes in two storage options--256GB and 512GB -- for Rs 82,900 and Rs 1,02,900, respectively.</p>