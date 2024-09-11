iQOO Z9s review: Good performer with dashing looks

The new iQOO Z9s comes with stuning looks with a slim body. Inside, it houses a new MediaTek processor and comes with a massive 5,500mAh battery.

It has a really good design language, but does the phone deliver the goods on other aspects such as performance, photography and battery life? Here are my thoughts on the new iQOO phone.

Design, build quality and display

The latest in the Z9s series phone flaunts a sleek design with an eye-catching colour scheme. It measures just 7.5mm in thickness. It is available in two visually appealing colours- titanium matte and onyx green. Our review unit is the latter.

As you can see in the cover photo, it has a gorgeous light greenish colour with a silver-hued wave-like design. It has a marble-like smooth finish. Another notable aspect is that it does a great job of repelling fingerprint smudges.