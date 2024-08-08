More than a spread? How mayonnaise might guide us to a deeper understanding of nuclear fusion

Scientists and researchers of Lehigh University, situated in Pennsylvania, USA are experimenting with mayonnaise with the hopes of figuring out unknown facets of nuclear fusion - which might provide an endless supply of renewable energy, as per a report by Interesting Engineering.

In 2019, these researchers published a study which explained how they are using mayonnaise to understand more about the science of nuclear fusion. This study forms the basis for their new investigation.

Arindam Banerjee, the Paul B. Reinhold Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Mechanics at Lehigh University said, “We use mayonnaise because it behaves like a solid, but when subjected to a pressure gradient, it starts to flow”.

Nuclear fusion, which essentially drives our solar system by virtue of being the sun's power source, has the potential to produce an endless supply of energy and possibly putting an end to the Earth's energy crisis. However, reaping the benefits of nuclear fusion here on Earth is understandibly quite challenging.