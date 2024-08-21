Motorola launches new Moto G45 series in India

Motorola on Wednesday (August 21) unveiled the new mid-range phone Moto G45 in India.
The new Moto G45 sports a 6.5-inch full HD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 90 per cent and the front panel is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 and also comes with an IP52 water-splash-resistant rating.
Also, the budget phone features a premium vegan leather-based cover panel on the back with textured finish.
Inside, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 octa-core processor, Adreno 619 GPU, 4GB/8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charger support.
It boasts of a Quad Pixel dual-camera-- main 50MP sensor with 2MP macro camera with LED flash on the back. It supports Image Auto Enhance mode, which can improve the photo quality in low light conditions.
On the front, it has16MP camera for selfies and video calling.
The new device runs Android 14 and is confirmed to get the new Android 15 in the coming months. Also, it is guaranteed to get three years of software security support for protection against emerging cyber threats online.
Motorola Moto G45 5G series.
The company is offering Moto G45 in two configurations--4GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively on Flipkart, Motorola e-store, and authorised retail stores from August 28 onwards.
It will be available in three colours-- viva magenta, brilliant blue and brilliant green.
Customers with Axis Bank or IDFC First Bank credit cards can avail Rs 1000 discount through EMI plans.
Moto G45 vs competition
The new Motorola phone will be up against Xiaomi Redmi 13, Samsung Galaxy F14, Tecno Spark 20 Pro, Oppo K12x 5G and Vivo Y28e series, among others.
Published 21 August 2024, 07:06 IST