Motorola launches new Moto G45 series in India

Motorola on Wednesday (August 21) unveiled the new mid-range phone Moto G45 in India.

The new Moto G45 sports a 6.5-inch full HD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 90 per cent and the front panel is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 and also comes with an IP52 water-splash-resistant rating.

Also, the budget phone features a premium vegan leather-based cover panel on the back with textured finish.

Inside, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 octa-core processor, Adreno 619 GPU, 4GB/8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charger support.