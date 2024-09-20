Motorola Moto G45 5G review: Decent budget phone

Motorola is striving really hard to get back lost glory in the highly competitive Indian market. In the last couple of years, it is bringing more phones than before to cover all price brands. It is offering Edge and Razr series phones in the premium class and the Moto G series is targeted towards budget segment.

Now, Lenovo-owned company has introduced a new affordable phone Moto G45 with a visually appealing design.

The Moto G45 is available in two configurations--4GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- with prices starting at Rs 10,999. Here are my thoughts on the latest Android phone from Motorola.

Design, build quality and display

As noted earlier, the device comes with pretty design language. It features a vegan leather cover panel on the back. It has a textured finish and the blue colour looks pretty in the sunlight.

Also, it comes IP52 water-splash resistant rating. And, the display is protected by Corning's Glass 3 shield.