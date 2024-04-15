Multiple vulnerabilities detected on Microsoft Windows devices: CERT-In

With the increase in usage of smartphones and computers for work and information, cybercriminals are preying on naive device users to steal their financial and personal details.

They are coming up with ingenious ways to find security vulnerabilities to break the security of the devices. Earlier this month, Google and Apple rolled out security patches to respective devices to protect them against cyber threats.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has now detected multiple security loopholes on computers with Microsoft Windows OS (v10 and v11).

"The vulnerabilities exist due to improper access restrictions within the proxy driver and insufficient implementations of the Mark of the Web (MotW) feature in Microsoft Windows. The SmartScreen security feature protection mechanism bypasses the MotW feature and allows the malware to execute on a target system. The threat actors may exploit these vulnerabilities by sending specially crafted requests. Successful exploitations of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code, bypass security features and compromise the targeted system," reads the CERT-In alert.