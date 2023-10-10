New glasses can transcribe speech in real time

In July Tom Pritsky, co-founder of TranscribeGlass, put out a TikTok video that demonstrated his company’s live-captioning glasses providing subtitles for words that he spoke, and it went viral. These glasses are not just a technological fad for Pritsky, who has moderate to severe bilateral hearing loss.

They actively improve his quality of life and ability to converse with people. “It helps me fill in the blanks,” says Pritsky, a graduate student in biomedical informatics at Stanford University. He also wears hearing aids.

“The hearing aids give me audio, but it’s unclear, and I miss words,” Pritsky says. “If I can fill in some of those words via captions and subtitles, then it helps me continue to understand the conversation and not lose the thread.”

Live-captioning glasses are now starting to hit the market, thanks to improvements in speech recognition technology and battery life. Nearly 2.5 billion people are projected to have some kind of hearing loss by 2050. Experts say that older people with hearing loss are the most likely to benefit from these glasses.

Many older people need hearing aids but do not wear them because of stigma and difficulty adapting to the technology. Live-captioning glasses often resemble regular glasses, which are already more normalized in society than hearing aids are.