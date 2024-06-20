New security loophole detected in Chrome browser for PCs: CERT-In

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has flagged multiple security vulnerabilities in Google's Chrome browser.

The security loophole is detected in Chrome application for Windows PCs, and Linux and Mac computers.

"These vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to Type Confusion in V8, Inappropriate implementations in WebAssembly, Out of bounds memory access in Dawn and Use after free in Dawn," said CERT-In.

A hacker can exploit these vulnerabilities by smartly diverting users to a compromised website. And, then force the naive user to install malware and take over the computers.