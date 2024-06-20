New security loophole detected in Chrome browser for PCs: CERT-In

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has flagged multiple security vulnerabilities in Google's Chrome browser.
The security loophole is detected in Chrome application for Windows PCs, and Linux and Mac computers.
"These vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to Type Confusion in V8, Inappropriate implementations in WebAssembly, Out of bounds memory access in Dawn and Use after free in Dawn," said CERT-In.
A hacker can exploit these vulnerabilities by smartly diverting users to a compromised website. And, then force the naive user to install malware and take over the computers.
Google has acknowledged the security issue and announced to roll out the new update to all affected devices in the coming days.
Users are advised to update their Chrome browsers to soon-to-be-released versions-- v126.0.6478.114/115for Windows, Mac and v126.0.6478.114 for Linux PCs.
In a related development, security issues were also detected in several Google Pixel phones.
A remote attacker can exploit the security loophole by sending a specially crafted request to the targeted device. They can easily gain complete access to sensitive information in the devices and even be able to perform a Denial of Service (DoS) attack.
Affected devices include--Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 6a, 6, 6 Pro, Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 8a and Pixel Fold.
Google has rolled out the June 2024 update to all the aforementioned devices.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
Published 20 June 2024, 08:43 IST