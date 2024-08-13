New security vulnerabilities detected in Microsoft Edge, update browser now: CERT-In

After the launch of the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) Copilot service on the Edge, the Microsoft browser is steadily increasing its user base.
As per the latest report, it now has more than 263 million active users. Though it is way smaller than the Chrome user base (3.45 billion plus), Edge is attracting threat actors and has the responsibility to protect its patrons. Microsoft, which faced flak last month over a global service outage, has its task out to ensure its browser is safe for all users.
Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has flagged several security vulnerabilities in Microsft Edge.
The security loopholes may allow threat actors to hoodwink potential victims by diverting him/her to compromised websites and installing malware. Once installed, they take over targeted systems and steal important information such as corporate trade secrets, or personal photos or videos.
"These vulnerabilities exist in Microsoft Edge for Desktop due to out-of-bounds memory access in ANGLE, memory corruption and other flaws. An attacker can exploit those vulnerabilities by persuading a victim to visit a specially crafted website", CERT-In said in the notification.
Microsoft has acknowledged the issue and has released a new Edge browser update. Desktop owners with Edge browsers are advised to update to the latest version (126.0.2592.137) at the earliest to protect themselves from emerging cyber threats.
To check what version of Edge browser is, follow the procedure below:
Step 1: In your Microsoft Edge browser, click on the 3 dots (...) on the very right-hand side of the window
Step 2: Click on Help and Feedback
Step 3: Click on About Microsoft Edge. Ensure, it has the latest version-- v126.0.2592.137.
Published 13 August 2024, 14:30 IST