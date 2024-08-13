New security vulnerabilities detected in Microsoft Edge, update browser now: CERT-In

The security loopholes may allow threat actors to hoodwink potential victims by diverting him/her to compromised websites and installing malware. Once installed, they take over targeted systems and steal important information such as corporate trade secrets, or personal photos or videos.

"These vulnerabilities exist in Microsoft Edge for Desktop due to out-of-bounds memory access in ANGLE, memory corruption and other flaws. An attacker can exploit those vulnerabilities by persuading a victim to visit a specially crafted website", CERT-In said in the notification.

Microsoft has acknowledged the issue and has released a new Edge browser update. Desktop owners with Edge browsers are advised to update to the latest version (126.0.2592.137) at the earliest to protect themselves from emerging cyber threats.

To check what version of Edge browser is, follow the procedure below:

Step 1: In your Microsoft Edge browser, click on the 3 dots (...) on the very right-hand side of the window

Step 2: Click on Help and Feedback

Step 3: Click on About Microsoft Edge. Ensure, it has the latest version-- v126.0.2592.137.