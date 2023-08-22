Nothing Ear(2) black edition review: Good pair of TWS earbuds

.Just before the launch of the Phone(2), Nothing Inc introduced the new Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) Ear(2) black edition.

It comes with the familiar see-through design of the original Ear series earbuds, but prettier. Also, the company released a new audio update to the Nothing X app bringing an Advanced Equaliser for Ear (2) and Ear(stick).

I used the Ear(2) black edition for more than a month and here are my thoughts on Nothing Inc's latest offering.

Design and build quality

Ear(2) Black's semi-transparent case is made of premium plastic. When you hold it in your hand, you can feel how sturdy it is.

Inside, earbuds retain the see-through design elements of the original but come in a black-hue colour. You can see the minute components neatly arranged inside the stem of the earbuds.

Earbuds are really light and each one weigh just 4.5g. They come with an IP54 water-resistance rating and the case is IP55 certified too. This comes in handy while wearing the Ear(2) during heavy workouts in the gym or while jogging in the park.