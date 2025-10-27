Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

OnePlus 15, Ace 6 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite series launched

In global markets, specifications of the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R (aka Ace 6) will remain the same, but will run Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 14:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
OnePlus 15 series.

OnePlus 15 series.

Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 6 series.

OnePlus Ace 6 series.

Credit: OnePlus

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 14:38 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidOnePlussmartphonessmartphoneQualcommSnapdragonAndroid phone

Follow us on :

Follow Us