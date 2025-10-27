<p>As advertised, OnePlus on Monday (October 27) unveiled the company's new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oneplus-15-set-for-global-debut-next-week-3771149">flagship smartphone OnePlus 15</a> along with Ace 6 series in China.</p><p>It should be noted that OnePlus 13 is succeeded by OnePlus 15. It was the same case with the OnePlus 4, as it was omitted and was launched as the OnePlus 5. In China, the number 4 is considered most unlucky.</p><p>Superstition aside, the new OnePlus 15 is packed with big upgrades over the predecessor. There is also a special colour variant 'Sand Dun' (Sand Storm in India).</p>.Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review: Versatile foldable phone with top-class AI features.<p>The company has used industry-first Micro Arc Oxidation (MAO) technology to offer a natural, smooth ceramic-like texture to the phone. It has used aero-space grade nano ceramic metal-based alloy, which is touted to be 134 per cent sturdier than titanium, 223 per cent harder than stainless steel and 344 per cent better than aluminium. It will be the most durable OnePlus phone to date.</p><p>OnePlus 15 will also be available in two other colours-- infinite black and ultra-violet.</p>.<p>It sports a 6.82-inch 1.5K OLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM, a Type-C USB port and an infrared sensor, 12GB/16GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage, Android 16-based ColorOS 16, 50MP triple camera module on the back, a 32MP front camera and a big 7,300mAh battery with 120W fast charging.</p><p>The new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is a 3nm class 64-bit octa-core Oryon silicon. With a record peak clock speed of 4.6 GHz, it promises 20 per cent improvement in performance and 35 per cent better power efficiency. This means the devices will be able to deliver one hour and 48 minutes of additional gaming playtime on a phone compared to the previous chipset.</p>.Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Key features you should know about Qualcomm's latest silicon for mobiles.<p>With the latest Adreno GPU, it promises to deliver 23 per cent improved performance, 20 per cent better power efficiency, and 25 per cent improved Ray Tracing to deliver an immersive gaming experience on smartphones.</p><p>The company also introduced the OnePlus Ace 6 series. It is expected to called as OnePlus 15R in global markets.</p>.<p>It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2800×1272p) AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate and come with in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM, a Type-C USB port and an infrared sensor.</p><p>Inside, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with Adreno 830 GPU, Android 16-based ColorOS 16.</p><p>Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Elite 3nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 830 GPU, Android 16-based ColorOS 16, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, and a massive 7,800mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging speed.</p><p>It will house a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera with LED flash. It can record 4K at 60 frames per second.</p><p>It also features 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.</p><p>OnePlus 15 will be available in multiple configurations-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage-- with prices starting at ¥3999 (approx. Rs 49,542).</p><p>OnePlus Ace 6 will be available five options-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage-- with prices starting at ¥2599 (roughly Rs 32,206)</p><p>In global markets, specifications of the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R (aka Ace 6) will remain the same, but will run Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. In India, the new devices are expected to make their debut in November.</p>.Google launches Gemini Enterprise AI platform for business worldwide.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>