Open-source AI models released by Tokyo lab Sakana founded by former Google researchers

Venture investors have poured millions of dollars in funding into their new ventures, such as AI chatbot startup Character.AI run by Noam Shazeer, and the large language model startup Cohere founded by Aidan Gomez. Sakana AI seeks to put the Japanese capital on the map as an AI hub, just as OpenAI did for San Francisco and the company DeepMind did for London earlier. In January Sakana AI said it had raised $30 million in seed financing led by Lux Capital.