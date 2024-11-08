Home
Hometechnology

Oppo Find X8 series to feature top-of-the-line Hasselblad camera system

Oppo revealed that the new Find X8's camera will come with 2-DOL HDR (Digital Overlap High Dynamic Range) technology and an improved HyperTone Image Engine.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 10:21 IST

Oppo Find X8 series teaser.

Oppo Find X8 series teaser.

Credit: Oppo India

Published 08 November 2024, 10:21 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechcameraOppo

