Oppo Find X8 series to feature top-of-the-line Hasselblad camera system

<p>Ahead of the Find X8 series launch, Oppo has revealed the camera details of the premium phone.</p><p>The new Find X8 features Hasselblad camera system with triple camera sensors-- main 50MP camera (with Sony's LYT-808 sensor), a 50MP telephoto camera (with Sony LYT-600 sensor) and 50MP dual-periscope camera (with Sony IMX858) with 3X and 6X optical zoom capability.</p><p>With a 3X telephoto lens, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oppo">Oppo phone</a> promises to capture crystal-clear shots in any lighting conditions.</p><p>To house the large 1/1.95-inch sensor, Oppo has developed an all-new and innovative Triple Prism Folded Lens that reduces the weight of the camera module by 30 per cent and size by 24 per cent compared to its predecessor.</p><p>By positioning the lens parallel to the phone's body, the company has minimised lens protrusion to just 3.09mm, ensuring a sleek, modern design.</p><p>The third 50MP IMX858-equipped periscope camera can capture loss-less photos with up to 6X zoom. It also supports Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to capture stable and clear shots even in low light and even with shaky hands.</p><p>The main camera features an advanced two-layer transistor pixel structure. By stacking the photodiode and the pixel transistor on separate layers, the sensor significantly enhances dynamic range, reduces noise, and maximises light capture. It promises the picture captured will be clearer and the colours of the subject will be vibrant even in low-light scenarios.</p><p>The company also revealed the Find X8's camera will come with 2-DOL HDR (Digital Overlap High Dynamic Range) technology and an improved HyperTone Image Engine. </p><p>The new Find X8 also boasts of Aritificial Intelligence-powered Telescope Zoom. Oppo has incorporated powerful AI algorithms with generative AI models to help users zoom into subjects while preserving clarity and accuracy, even at extreme zoom levels such as up to 120x.</p><p>The new Find X8 will also come with dedicated Hasselblad Camera Mode. It can capture picture on par with Hasselblad's hand-held X2D camera, to deliver natural bokeh effects, real life-like colour representation, and a dynamic range. </p><p>Users can adjust focal lengths ranging from 24mm to 135mm to adjust the blur effect in the background of the subject.</p><p>The Find X8 Series also comes with a dedicated camera Quick Button. Users can instantly launch the camera interface with just a quick touch. A single click lets users take a photo or video.</p><p>The new Find X8 is expected to launch by the end of November or early December in India.</p>