Oppo Reno 12 Pro review: Feature-rich mid-range phone

The display also comes with a Splash Touch feature. Even if the screen has water droplets on it, the owner can still be able to use the keyboard on the screen to type messages or navigate through the phone using touch gestures without much hassle.

The device also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and an infrared sensor to control Internet-of-Things (IoT) gadgets at home. The biometric-based fingerprint sensor works smoothly without any issues as long the finger is clean and dry.

Performance

The new Reno12 Pro houses a 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy edition octa-core processor with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. It comes with 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB).

During the review period, the device performed smoothly without any issues. The apps loaded faster and was able to switch between apps with ease.

Also, while playing Asphalt series gaming titles, the device did not show any sign of lag-ness as such.

Important aspect about the latest Reno 12 series is that they come with several generative Artificial Intelligence features. They are powered by Google's Gemini large language model (LLM). Depending on the type of tasks, gen AI features work on Gemini Nano and Ultra versions.

AI-generated summaries of audios, AI Studio (photography tool), it will make use of Gemini Ultra and needs an internet connection and sign up for an Oppo account. Both the features are good but have limitations. In India, the speech-to-text conversion supports only Hindi, English and other select international languages, and has a limit of 45,000 characters. I wish Oppo would bring more local languages and increase the character limits with future updates.