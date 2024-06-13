Oppo unveils 'Monsoon-ready' rugged phone F27 Pro+ in India

Oppo on Thursday (June 13) unveiled the new F27 Pro+, which is touted to be one of the most durable phones in India.
The company is calling the Oppo F27 Pro+ a 'Monsoon-ready' rugged phone. It comes with the highest dust ingress and water resistance certifications-- IP66, IP68 and IP69. It can repel all types of dust and can survive high-pressure water jets and hot water (up to 80 degrees Celsius).
Further, it is thoroughly protected against drop and shock damage. It boasts 5-star Swiss SGS Premium Performance Drop Resistant certification and MIL-STD-810H military (m516.8 standard) certifications. No other rival branded handsets have such capabilities.
Oppo F27 Pro+ also feature a leather-based back panel and on top of it, the company has incorporated siloxane coating for protection against water damage and repel any type of stains including sweat-induced fingerprint smudges.
Also, the company has incorporated internal dampening materials such as sponges to enhance drop resistance, and high-strength and high-thermal conductivity aluminium alloy to protect the motherboard.
The display features Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to shield against scratches.
It flaunts a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2412×1080p) AMOLED curved screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and supports up to 950 nits peak brightness.
It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, a type-c port, and dual SIM slots.
Inside, the device houses a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, Android 14-based ColorOS 14, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charger.
Oppo F27 Pro+ comes with a dual-camera module--main 64MP ( ƒ/1.7 aperture) and a 2MP depth sensor (f/2.2) with LED flash. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.2) camera.
The company is offering the device in two colours--midnight black and dusk pink. It is available in two configurations--8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.
Oppo F27 Pro+ vs competitors
It will be up against Samsung Galaxy A35, Galaxy XCover 7, OnePlus Nord 4 CE (review), and Nothing Phone (2a), among others.
