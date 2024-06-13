Home
Oppo unveils 'Monsoon-ready' rugged phone F27 Pro+ in India

The new Oppo F27 Pro+ comes with the highest levels of dust ingress and water resistance certifications-- IP66, IP68 and IP69.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 June 2024, 10:13 IST
Oppo on Thursday (June 13) unveiled the new F27 Pro+, which is touted to be one of the most durable phones in India.

The company is calling the Oppo F27 Pro+ a 'Monsoon-ready' rugged phone. It comes with the highest dust ingress and water resistance certifications-- IP66, IP68 and IP69. It can repel all types of dust and can survive high-pressure water jets and hot water (up to 80 degrees Celsius).

Further, it is thoroughly protected against drop and shock damage. It boasts 5-star Swiss SGS Premium Performance Drop Resistant certification and MIL-STD-810H military (m516.8 standard) certifications. No other rival branded handsets have such capabilities.

Oppo F27 Pro+ also feature a leather-based back panel and on top of it, the company has incorporated siloxane coating for protection against water damage and repel any type of stains including sweat-induced fingerprint smudges.

Also, the company has incorporated internal dampening materials such as sponges to enhance drop resistance, and high-strength and high-thermal conductivity aluminium alloy to protect the motherboard.

The display features Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to shield against scratches.

It flaunts a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2412×1080p) AMOLED curved screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and supports up to 950 nits peak brightness.

It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, a type-c port, and dual SIM slots.

Inside, the device houses a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, Android 14-based ColorOS 14, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charger.

Oppo F27 Pro+ series.

Photo Credit: Oppo India

Oppo F27 Pro+ comes with a dual-camera module--main 64MP ( ƒ/1.7 aperture) and a 2MP depth sensor (f/2.2) with LED flash. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.2) camera.

The company is offering the device in two colours--midnight black and dusk pink. It is available in two configurations--8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.

Oppo F27 Pro+ vs competitors

It will be up against Samsung Galaxy A35, Galaxy XCover 7, OnePlus Nord 4 CE (review), and Nothing Phone (2a), among others.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

Published 13 June 2024, 10:13 IST
