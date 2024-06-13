Oppo unveils 'Monsoon-ready' rugged phone F27 Pro+ in India

Oppo on Thursday (June 13) unveiled the new F27 Pro+, which is touted to be one of the most durable phones in India.

The company is calling the Oppo F27 Pro+ a 'Monsoon-ready' rugged phone. It comes with the highest dust ingress and water resistance certifications-- IP66, IP68 and IP69. It can repel all types of dust and can survive high-pressure water jets and hot water (up to 80 degrees Celsius).

Further, it is thoroughly protected against drop and shock damage. It boasts 5-star Swiss SGS Premium Performance Drop Resistant certification and MIL-STD-810H military (m516.8 standard) certifications. No other rival branded handsets have such capabilities.

Oppo F27 Pro+ also feature a leather-based back panel and on top of it, the company has incorporated siloxane coating for protection against water damage and repel any type of stains including sweat-induced fingerprint smudges.