Pakistan spies used these three apps to hack laptop of Indian Brahmos Aerospace engineer

The three chatting apps reportedly came with the notorious GravityRat malware; it is capable of scanning every little file and document and stealing sensitive information from a computer to a cloud server operated by a hacker or a spy agency. It is capable of avoiding detection from anti-virus applications on PCs and victims will never know what hit them before it's too late.

Besides Facebook, Sejal is said to have chatted with Nishant on LinkedIn too. Sejal had told him that she worked in Hays Aviation, a large aviation & aerospace engineering recruitment agency in the United Kingdom.

As it turned out, Sejal Kapoor was a fake profile created by Pakistan's spy agency Inter Service Intelligence (ISI).

Besides intimate messages, Sejal also reportedly lured Nishant with a big job offer in the UK if he shared details on the project he was working on.

However, Nishant, during a routine security check, came under the scanner. In 2018, Military Intelligence (MI) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra took him in custody for leaking top defence secrets to an enemy country.

After close to five years, Nagpur's additional sessions court earlier this month convicted Nishant Agrawal, under section 235 of the Criminal Procedure Code for an offence punishable under section 66 (f) of the IT Act and several other sections of the Official Secrets Act (OS. He was penalised Rs 3,000 and has to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 14 years.

Pakistan's ISI has reportedly created several fake profiles with Indian women's names such as Sejal Kapoor, Arohi Alok, Aditi Aaron, Aditi Agrawal, Anamika Sharma, Divya Chandan Roy and more.