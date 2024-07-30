Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 silicon for budget 5G phones

As part of the Snapdragon for India initiative, the US-based semiconductor major Qualcomm on Tuesday (July 30) unveiled the new 5G phone chipset Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 in New Delhi.

The new Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor can enable budget phones to support premium features including high-speed internet, faster display refresh rate, the latest camera hardware, long-lasting battery life and more.

“The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Mobile Platform is a significant step towards making 5G technology more accessible to millions of people at the entry tier. By balancing affordability and strong performance with all-day battery life, we are enabling widespread access to 5G for a smoother transition for consumers looking to upgrade from 4G. We are immensely proud of our engineering teams for their exceptional work in developing a solution that will significantly enhance mobile experiences for millions of people, not only in India but around the globe,” said Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.