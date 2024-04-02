Realme 12X series with dual-camera launched in India

Realme on Tuesday (April 2) unveiled the new mid-range phone 12X series in India.
The new Realme 12X sports a 6.72-inch full HD+ (1080x2400p) LCD screen with Panda glass shield and IP54 rating. It can survive accidental water splashes and light rain for a few minutes.
It has a 91.4 screen-to-body ratio, supports a 120Hz refresh rate and offers a peak brightness of up to 950nits.
It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack and dual-SIM slots.
Photo Credit: Realme India
Inside, it comes with a 6nm 2.2GHz MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core processor, ARM G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB/6GB/8GB storage, 128GB storage, and 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging capability. It can fully charge the device from zero to 50 per cent within 30 minutes and 100-percent market in one hour.
Realme 12X runs Android 14-based realme UI 5.0 OS and is guaranteed to get three Android OS updates up to 2027 and get security software support up to 2028.
The new phone boasts a triple-camera module--main 50MP (f/1.8 aperture) with a 2MP (f/2.4) sensor with LED flash on the back. It boasts an 8MP wide-angle camera on the front.
Realme 12X is available in three configuration options--4GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB storage-- for Rs 11,999, 13,499 and Rs 14,999, respectively.
The company is offering the device in two colours--twilight purple, and woodland green.
(Published 02 April 2024, 10:59 IST)