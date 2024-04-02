Realme 12X series with dual-camera launched in India

Realme on Tuesday (April 2) unveiled the new mid-range phone 12X series in India.

The new Realme 12X sports a 6.72-inch full HD+ (1080x2400p) LCD screen with Panda glass shield and IP54 rating. It can survive accidental water splashes and light rain for a few minutes.

It has a 91.4 screen-to-body ratio, supports a 120Hz refresh rate and offers a peak brightness of up to 950nits.

It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack and dual-SIM slots.