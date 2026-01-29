Realme P4 Power with massive 10,001mAH battery launched in India

<p>Realme on Thursday (January 29) launched the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/realme-to-launch-p4-power-with-massive-10001mah-battery-soon-in-india-3869619">P4 Power</a>, touted to be India's first phone with a massive 10,001mAh battery capacity.</p><p>With a full charge, it will be able to deliver up to 32.5 hours of YouTube playback, 11.7 hours of continuous BGMI gaming, and over 21 hours of navigation on a single charge. Under standby mode, it can last up to 38 days.</p><p>Despite the massive battery, the company has managed to keep the phone's thickness to just 9.08mm and weighs 219g, making it the world’s thinnest and lightest smartphone in its class.</p>.Redmi Pad 2 Pro review: Well-rounded tablet.<p>Given how big the battery capacity is, Realme has ensured the device is safeguarded with high-durability build material. And, it comes with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 dust-and-water-resistant rating and also the company has performed robust military-grade shock tests so that the device can perform during extreme conditions with temperatures ranging from -30°C to 56°C.</p><p>Further, Realme P4 Power boasts of bypass charging tech, which reduces heat and battery stress during high-load activities such as gaming, video playback, and navigation. The device supports 80W wired fast charing and also features 27W reverse charging, allowing it to power other smartphones and accessories when needed.</p>.<p>It sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K (1280 × 2800p) AMOLED screen, supports HDR10+, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 6500 nits peak brightness and comes with 20:9 aspect ratio.It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i shield.</p><p>The device also features dual-SIM slots (type: nano+nano), In-display fingerprint sensor, a loudspeaker at the bottom, an Infrared sensor, and a type-C USB port.</p><p>Under the hood, it features a 4nm class 2.6GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra octa-core chipset, Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage.</p>.<p>It also boasts a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with 1/1.95-inch IMX882 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 2-axis OIS) and 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with LED flash. It can record up to 4K at 30 frames per second (fps).</p><p>On the front, it houses a 16MP (with Sony IMX480 sensor, f/2.4) for selfies and video calling. It can record up to full HD 1080p at 30 fps.</p><p>Realme P4 Power comes in three colours- TransOrange, TransSilver, and TransBlue. It is available in three variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 25,999, Rs 27,999 and Rs 30,999, respectively. For a limited time, they can purchased for Rs 23,999, Rs 25,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively.</p>.<p>The company also launched Buds Clip. It comes in clip-style true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones design. It is similar to natural shape of the human auricle for pressure-free fit, and promises a comfortable fit through long hours of use. It features a titanium-fit memory metal structure and each bud weighs just 5.3g. It has frosted texture and comes with IP55 dust and water resistance rating.</p><p>Inside, it houses 11mm dual-driver system backed by the NextBass algorithm to deliver fuller sound, deeper bass, and clear vocals across music, videos, and calls.</p><p>It also boasts of Directional Sound-Leap Technology that ensures audio is focused toward the ear to reduce sound leakage. It also supports 3D Spatial Audio, AI ENC call noise cancellation, AI Voice Assistant powered by Gemini, Dual-Device Connection 2.0, and 45ms low latency mode. It costs Rs 5,499.</p>.<p>Realme also showcased TechLife 45W Cabled Power Bank (20,000mAh). It supports 45W fast charging with three output ports for simultaneous charging and a low-current mode for smaller digital accessories. </p><p>The new Realme power bank features a 3D transparent shell design. It is available in Black, White and Yellow variants for Rs 2,799.</p>.Google Search's AI Mode to offer more personalised responses to queries.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>