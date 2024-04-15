Realme unveils P1, P1 Pro series phones with Pad 2 tablet in India

Realme on Monday (April 15) unveiled India-exclusive phones P1, and P1 Pro series along with the new Pad 2 Android tablet and T110 earbuds.

The new Realme P1 and P1 Pro variants feature similar design elements and come in the same colours--phoenix red and peacock green, but differ in a couple of aspects such as processor and camera hardware.

Realme P1 sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2412x1080p) curved AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It also features dual-SIM slots, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers and comes with the IP65 water-and-dust rating.

Inside, it houses 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core processor, Adreno 710 GPU, Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 OS, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charger.