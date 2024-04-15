Realme unveils P1, P1 Pro series phones with Pad 2 tablet in India

Realme on Monday (April 15) unveiled India-exclusive phones P1, and P1 Pro series along with the new Pad 2 Android tablet and T110 earbuds.
The new Realme P1 and P1 Pro variants feature similar design elements and come in the same colours--phoenix red and peacock green, but differ in a couple of aspects such as processor and camera hardware.
Realme P1 sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2412x1080p) curved AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It also features dual-SIM slots, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers and comes with the IP65 water-and-dust rating.
Inside, it houses 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core processor, Adreno 710 GPU, Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 OS, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charger.
It also boasts a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with Sony LYT-600 sensor, f/1.88, OIS) with 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP macro camera with LED flash. And, on the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.45) camera.
Realme P1 Pro series phones.
Photo Credit: Realme India
The standard new Realme P1 comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2400 ×1080p) AMOLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and supports up to 2000 nits peak brightness.
It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano SIM + nano SIM or microSD card), a 3.5mm audio jack and IP54 dust-and-water splash resistant rating.
The new Realme phone houses a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core processor, Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage (expandable), and a 5,000mAh battery with SuperVooC charger.
It also boasts a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with f/1.8) and a 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. It features a 16MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.
The company is offering Realme P1 Pro in two storage options-- 128GB and 256GB-- for Rs 21,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively.
The standard Realme P1 model will be available in two configurations--6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 15,999, and Rs 18,999, respectively.
Realme's new Pad 2 tablet features a big 11.5-inch 2K (2000x 1200p) LCD screen. It supports adaptive refresh rate (40Hz-120Hz) / 60Hz / 40Hz adaptive refresh rate and comes with hardware-level blue light protection.
The new Android tablet also features a type-c port, quad speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac; dual-band 2.5GHz & 5GHz), and Bluetooth 5.3.
Realme Pad 2 tablet.
Photo Credit: Realme India
It houses a 6nm class MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor 6nm processor, Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0, 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB storage (expandable), 8MP main camera on the back, an 8MP front camera and an 8,360mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging.
It will be available in two colours-- inspiration green and imagination grey-- for Rs 17,999.
Besides Realme P1 series phones and Pad 2 tablet, the company also unveiled T110 earbuds.
It has a 10mm dynamic bass driver to deliver crisp and clear audio. It is also equipped with AI-based Electronic Noise Cancellation (ENC) to reduce outside noise during voice calls.
Realme T110 earbuds.
Photo Credit: Realme India
With a full charge, it can deliver 38 hours of battery life. With Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and an 88ms Super Low Latency, the new Realme earbuds support fast connections and seamless sync between audio and video played on the smartphone or a tablet.
Realme earbuds also come with the IPX5 water-resistant rating. It also supports touch sensors on the stem to allow users to control volume of the multimedia content and also answer calls with simple tap gestures. It costs Rs 1,499. For a limited time, it will be available for Rs 1,299.
