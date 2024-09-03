Redmi Watch 5 Active: First impression

Xiaomi's new Redmi Watch 5 Active is slated to hit stores on Tuesday (September 3) in India.

It costs Rs 2,799. The new affordable smartwatch features a big display panel and supports several sports modes, watch face customisation and more. Here are my thoughts on Xiaomi's latest device.

Design and design

The new Redmi Watch 5 Active sports a stylish design in the curved square-shaped module. The enclosure is made of a durable stainless metal zinc alloy. It also comes with an IPX8 splash-and-sweat-resistant rating.

It features a side button to wake up the display or go to the app. Also, upon long pressing it, the watch triggers Amazon's Alexa assistant.

At the top, it has a 2.0-inch high-resolution display with up to 500 nits peak brightness. It is more than enough to read messages outdoors from chest height and not have to take a wrist to the face to read any notification.