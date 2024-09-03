Redmi Watch 5 Active: First impression

Xiaomi's new Redmi Watch 5 Active is slated to hit stores on Tuesday (September 3) in India.
It costs Rs 2,799. The new affordable smartwatch features a big display panel and supports several sports modes, watch face customisation and more. Here are my thoughts on Xiaomi's latest device.
Design and design
The new Redmi Watch 5 Active sports a stylish design in the curved square-shaped module. The enclosure is made of a durable stainless metal zinc alloy. It also comes with an IPX8 splash-and-sweat-resistant rating.
It features a side button to wake up the display or go to the app. Also, upon long pressing it, the watch triggers Amazon's Alexa assistant.
At the top, it has a 2.0-inch high-resolution display with up to 500 nits peak brightness. It is more than enough to read messages outdoors from chest height and not have to take a wrist to the face to read any notification.
Redmi Watch 5 Active series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The Watch has sensitive sensors. The display wakes up instantly when the hand is raised. Or users can just double-tap on the screen to see the time. Also, it supports a tiny dial pad to make calls.
And, the company offers more than 200 unique customisable watch faces. This allows owners to match their costumes with watch faces.
Key features of Redmi Watch 5 Active
It is easy to set up the watch and barely takes 10 minutes to pair it with a phone. Once the paring is done, it is really easy to use.
The device runs on HyperOS. It has a smooth and intuitive user interface.
Redmi Watch 5 Active supports more than 200 watch faces.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It can track 140 plus sports activities and offer comprehensive workout analysis and performance statistics, helping users track their fitness goals.
It can monitor sleep patterns, Spo2 (blood oxygen saturation), heart rate, stress, breathing exercise, steps count, calories burned count, and even monitor female health as well. For more detailed information, users can view it on Xiaomi's My Fitness app on the phone.
Redmi Watch 5 Active series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
With Bluetooth technology, the Watch 5 Active also supports calling. Users can answer right from the wrist. It has an in-built microphone and a speaker.
Redmi Watch 5 Active series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The new Redmi Watch 5 Active houses a 470mAh battery and can last for close to 18 days under normal usage.
Xiaomi Redmi Watch 5 Active promises to be a good value-for-money smart fitness tracker. Keep an eye on DH for the full review next week.
