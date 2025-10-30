<p>Google earlier this year in July, had launched one-year free subscription to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/google-offers-free-gemini-ai-tools-veo-deep-research-and-more-to-indian-students-for-a-year-3631021">Google AI Pro service for students</a> in India. </p><p>Now, top cellular service provider, Reliance Jio, on Thursday (October 30) announced a partnership with Google to offer free access to its AI Pro premium generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) services.</p><p>Reliance Jio users are eligible to get an 18-month subscription (worth Rs 35,100) to Google AI Pro for free. The benefits include Gemini 2.5 Pro model in the Gemini app, higher limits to generate stunning images and videos with their state-of-the-art Nano Banana and Veo 3.1 models.</p><p>Also, users can access Notebook LM for study and research and more.</p>.Google rolls out Fitbit's gen AI-powered Personal Coach preview.<p>With access to Notebook LM and Deep Research tools, students can do research work faster, and the AI chatbot, which now runs on the latest Gemini 2.5 Pro large language model, can offer writing assistance as well.</p><p>With Veo 3, students can create photorealistic videos with just text prompts. Veo 3 lets users create 8-second videos, including background sounds. Users have to describe the scene by adding characters with speech, and it can be enhanced with background music and sound effects for increased realism.</p>.<p>Additionally, Google apps such as Gmail, Google Sheets, Docs and more will get AI integration to improve productivity.</p><p>Google AI Pro subscribers are also eligible to access 2TB of cloud storage to store multimedia files on apps such as Google Photos, Gmail, and Drive (including WhatsApp backup on Android) and more.</p><p>Reliance Jio users can check out the My Jio app (below) to register for the Google AI Pro plan. It should be noted that this Jio offers will be available initially to young (18- to 25-year-old) users on unlimited 5G plans-- Pre-paid (Rs 349 and above) and Postpaid. It will be expanded to include every Jio customer nationwide soon.</p>.<p>The new announcement comes on heels of Airtel announcing free access to Perplexity AI Pro service in India.</p>.Airtel offers for free 12-month Rs 17K/year Perplexity Pro subscription to all customers.<p>Earlier this month, Google pledged a whopping $15 billion investment in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. </p><p>The Search engine giant also revealed that it will open India's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hub at the same AP coastal city. It is touted to be the company's biggest such centre outside the US.</p>.Google pledges $15 billion investment in India, to open first AI Hub in Visakhapatnam.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>