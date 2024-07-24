Samsung Galaxy Flip6, Fold6, new Galaxy Watches hit stores in India

Samsung earlier in the month unveiled a new line of premium Galaxy Z Flip6, and Fold6 along with new Galaxy Watch7, Ultra models in Paris.

Now, the new Samsung devices are available for purchase in India.

The new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 retain the design language of the predecessor but come with a slimmer profile and lightweight too. But, they are more durable than any foldable phone out there on the market.

The displays are protected by Corning’s sturdiest shield Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield and the devices' frame is made of Armour Aluminium casing.