Samsung Galaxy Flip6, Fold6, new Galaxy Watches hit stores in India

Samsung earlier in the month unveiled a new line of premium Galaxy Z Flip6, and Fold6 along with new Galaxy Watch7, Ultra models in Paris.
Now, the new Samsung devices are available for purchase in India.
The new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 retain the design language of the predecessor but come with a slimmer profile and lightweight too. But, they are more durable than any foldable phone out there on the market.
The displays are protected by Corning’s sturdiest shield Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield and the devices' frame is made of Armour Aluminium casing.
Also, they boast the latest Google Gemini-powered generative Artificial Intelligence feature Galaxy AI. Key features include— Note Assist, real-time language translation, flex camera (with auto zoom capabilities), sketch to image, composer (to draft email), Photo Assist, Portrait Studio and many more.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
They come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and boast vapour chamber for efficient heat dissipation while performing heavy-duty tasks such as high-resolution video recording or while playing graphics-heavy games.
Read more | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6: First impression
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 comes in three storage options— 12GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 512GB and 12GB RAM + 1TB— for Rs 1,64,999, Rs 1,76,999 and Rs 2,00,999, respectively.
On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip6 comes in two variants— 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB + 512GB storage— Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,21,999, respectively.
Read more | Key features of Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The new Galaxy Watch7 and Watch Ultra come with pretty much the same health-centric features, but differ in terms of design, durability and battery life.
The Watch Ultra, as the name suggests, is a top-end model. It boasts sturdy sapphire glass protection on the display and the enclosure is made of grade-5 Titanium.
The new Galaxy 7 and the Ultra feature a 3nm Exynos W1000 processor, which promises with three times faster CPU 32 per cent and 30 per cent improved power efficiency.
Further, they feature a Dual-frequency GPS system 34, which can more precisely track location 35 even in dense urban environments. This is the first for a Galaxy Watch series to date.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
Photo Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Both the Galaxy Watch7 and Ultra boast a De Novo FDA-authorised Sleep Apnea feature, to check potential signs of sleep apnea.
They can offer real-time readings and alerts for abnormally high or low heart rates with Heart Rate monitoring, and detect irregular heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib) with IHRN (Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification). And, they can help users understand the status of their heart health with Electrocardiogram (ECG) 28 and Blood Pressure (BP) readings.
The Watch Ultra will be available only in one variant for Rs 59,999.
The Galaxy Watch 7 40mm variants— Bluetooth Only and LTE— are priced — at Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively.
The Watch 7 44mm variants— Bluetooth only and LTE— cost — Rs 32,999 and Rs 36,999, respectively.
Samsung Galaxy Buds3
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The company also released the Galaxy Buds3. But, initially, consumers will be able to buy just the regular Buds3 earphones for Rs.
The company plans to release Buds3 Pro in the coming weeks for Rs 19,999.
The Buds3 comes with new microphones, which can analyse both internal and external sound in real-time to enhance sound and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) quality through Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC. It costs Rs 14,999.