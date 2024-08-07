Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review: Fine-tuned with Galaxy AI

Though Samsung has covered all bases to make the Fold6 the most durable foldable phone in the market, I still recommend the prospective buyer to get a cover case. The device is too expensive. The repair charges for physical damage will cost you a bomb. Also, if you have extra money to splurge, and get the accidental damage coverage, it will get you priority customer care service with quicker repair time and also get a replacement display or any component with a subsidy.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 is available in Silver Shadow, Pink and Navy colours. Those who order online at the Samsung e-store can get exclusive Galaxy Z series colours such as Crafted Black.

Our review unit is Silver Shadow. It looks pretty in the sunlight. It has a matte finish and does a fine job repelling the sweaty fingerprint smudges.

On the cover panel, the Fold6 flaunts a beautiful 6.3-inch HD+(2316 x 904p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 23.1:9 aspect ratio. It is slightly larger than its predecessor, which comes with a 6.2-inch screen.