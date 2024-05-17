Samsung's latest Tab S9 ad takes a dig at Apple iPad Pro 'Crush!' video

World's leading smartphone maker Samsung rolled out a video ad titled 'Uncrushed', mocking Apple's iPad Pro ad 'Crush!'.
During the keynote presentation of the device, Apple showed a giant compressor machine crushing several articles such as an arcade gaming unit, colour bottles and tubes, artworks, a computer, cameras, a vinyl record player, stress balls and musical instruments like guitar, and piano.
And, in the end, when the hydraulic lifts, a super thin iPad Pro M4 emerges, symbolising that it is capable of performing like a supercomputer, a versatile music editor and can help develop creative digital artwork.
However, several celebrities around the world expressed shock over Apple's new ad. "The destruction of the human experience, courtesy of Silicon Valley" said Hollywood veteran Hugh Grant.
In India, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan in his Instagram post said--"How sad and ignorant is the new Apple ad".
Taking note of the outrage from the celebrities, Apple apologised and took down the iPad Pro ad from the X platform. But, it is still available on YouTube.
Now, US arm of Samsung Mobile has taken a dig at Apple. Its latest ad shows a woman walking through a room with broken instruments and paint splattered all around on the floor, reminiscent of Apple's crushed studio. And, she finds a guitar and sits on a chair to play music by looking at the tune notes displayed on the Galaxy Tab S9 tablet. "We would never crush creativity. #UnCrush" reads Samsung message on the X platform.
We would never crush creativity. #UnCrush pic.twitter.com/qvlUqbRlnE— Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) May 15, 2024
This is not the first instance of Samsung using creative ads to mock its archrival. The most notable is the one Samsung making fun of Apple's special 10th-anniversary mobile' iPhone X'.
[Left] iPhone X and Apple Fanboy [right] with notch haircut.
Credit: Apple+Samsung/YouTube
The 2018-series phone featured a big notch at the top, which housed the IR-based Face ID sensor and front camera. The South Korean company introduced the 'Upgrade to a Samsung Galaxy Note 8' ad, which showed a staunch iPhone fan switching to the Note 8 series for its big bright screen and versatile stylus capabilities. And, as he walks past the Apple store, a fanboy with a 'notch haircut' is waiting in line to buy the iPhone X with outdated features. The general theme of the ad was Samsung's innovation was several generations ahead of Apple's.
