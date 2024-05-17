Samsung's latest Tab S9 ad takes a dig at Apple iPad Pro 'Crush!' video

World's leading smartphone maker Samsung rolled out a video ad titled 'Uncrushed', mocking Apple's iPad Pro ad 'Crush!'.

During the keynote presentation of the device, Apple showed a giant compressor machine crushing several articles such as an arcade gaming unit, colour bottles and tubes, artworks, a computer, cameras, a vinyl record player, stress balls and musical instruments like guitar, and piano.

And, in the end, when the hydraulic lifts, a super thin iPad Pro M4 emerges, symbolising that it is capable of performing like a supercomputer, a versatile music editor and can help develop creative digital artwork.

However, several celebrities around the world expressed shock over Apple's new ad. "The destruction of the human experience, courtesy of Silicon Valley" said Hollywood veteran Hugh Grant.

In India, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan in his Instagram post said--"How sad and ignorant is the new Apple ad".