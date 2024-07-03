SeamSleeve: New technology to create garments that can sense, record body movements

To make clothes that can capture and record body movements, scientists from the University of Bristol and the University of Bath have collaborated in a new technology called 'SeamSleeve'.

According to a report by Interesting Engineering, with an aim to create digital clothing which can accurately sense and record body movements, conductive threads have been added into the seams of garments which can produce electrical circuits.

The resistance from these circuits changes according to the movements of the person wearing these clothes.

Trying to outperform devices which currently sense body motion like smartphones and smartwatches, this wearable technology aims to provide precise body movement information by efficient monitoring and analysis of physical activities.

According to the publication, a statement by the University of Bristol said that their study was presented in Copenhagen, Denmark, at the Designing Interactive Systems (DIS) conference.