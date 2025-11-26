Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Sturnus: New banking trojan detected in Android phones

Fake apps with Sturnus malvare are capable of recording messages received on Telegram, WhatsApp and even Signal in addition to secretly tracking financial apps to steal bank account credentials.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 16:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 16:40 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidCyberthreatsBankingcybercrimeMalwareTrojanbanking fraud

Follow us on :

Follow Us