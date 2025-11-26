<p>While platform owners such as Google, Apple, Microsoft have huge responsibility to safeguard their customers from malware-laced apps entering <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/google-identifies-new-malware-linked-to-russia-based-hacking-group-3529603">Google Play</a>, Apple App Store and Windows Store, the customers should also follow basic digital hygiene while browsing online, or else risk paying dearly.</p><p>In the latest instance, cyber security firm ThreatFabric in collaboration with MTI researchers, have detected a deadly banking trojan called Sturnus on Android phones. </p>.Best of 2025: Top Android apps in India.<p>Naive people unknowingly have installed third-party apps laced with Sturnus malware from compromised websites. Once installed, it has been found to bypass Android security and is capable of taking over the phone.</p><p>Also, the rogue apps are capable of recording messages received on Telegram, WhatsApp and even Signal in addition to secretly tracking financial apps to steal bank account credentials. </p><p>As per the report, the threat actors have deployed the malware in southern and Central Europe.</p><p>“Sturnus represents a sophisticated and comprehensive threat, implementing multiple attack vectors that provide attackers with near-complete control over infected devices. The combination of overlay-based credential theft, message monitoring, extensive keylogging, real-time screen streaming, remote control, device administrator abuse, and comprehensive environmental monitoring creates a dangerous threat to victims' financial security and privacy,” <a href="https://www.threatfabric.com/blogs/sturnus-banking-trojan-bypassing-whatsapp-telegram-and-signal">said</a> ThreatFabric.</p><p>Google has advised Android phone users to be cautious when installing Android Package Kit (APK)s from unknown app developers. Instead, always install apps from Play Store.</p><p><strong>Here’s how to protect yourself from such fake apps online:</strong></p><p>1) Avoid installing apps from third-party websites</p><p>2)Never click on URLs sent in messages or emails from unknown people. Even if it is sent by a known person, be very cautious</p><p>3) Never share personal information or any OTP with strangers, even if they claim to be from an e-commerce app executive or bank official or even from the Income Tax department.</p><p>4) Always download official bank or mobile wallet apps from Google Play and Apple App Store only</p><p>5) If you receive any calls from an executive representing a bank or Income Tax, or the Police and ask for personal details, just disconnect it</p><p>6) Install an anti-virus app from prominent publishers such as ThreatFabric, McAfee, Kaspersky and others to secure your phone from malware and also potential scams in emails or messages</p>.Best of 2025: Top gaming Android apps on Google Play Store.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>