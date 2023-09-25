Tesla posts video of humanoid robot performing yoga

Tesla recently posted a new video of their humanoid robot Optimus engaging in various activities like yoga and sorting building blocks by colour.
The robot was able to quickly adapt and complete the tasks even when human intervention added levels of complexity. The robot's ability to sort objects easily and quickly is a new update from Tesla.
In the later part of the video, the robot exhibited its balance and flexibility by engaging in yoga poses that required it to stand on one leg while stretching its limbs. As per Tesla, Optimus can now adjust its arms and legs on its own.
With the aid of joint position encoders and eyesight, it can also precisely locate each of its limbs in space.
The official Tesla Optimus account shared the video and captioned it as "Optimus can now sort objects autonomously. Its neural network is trained fully end-to-end: video in, controls out. Come join us to help develop Optimus (& improve its yoga routine)."
CEO Elon Musk reacted to the video with just one word, ''Progress''.
There is no information on when the robot will be ready for production or commercial use.
According to Tesla, the humanoid robot is being developed to perform unsafe, repetitive, or boring tasks. The robot is fully autonomous. Tesla is making use of the same technology it encompasses in its self-driving cars to navigate.
Tesla’s description for the Optimus robot on its official page is as follows :
''Create a general purpose, bi-pedal, autonomous humanoid robot capable of performing unsafe, repetitive, or boring tasks. Achieving that end goal requires building the software stacks that enable balance, navigation, perception, and interaction with the physical world. We're hiring deep learning, computer vision, motion planning, controls, mechanical and general software engineers to solve some of our hardest engineering challenges.”