Tesla posts video of humanoid robot performing yoga

The robot was able to quickly adapt and complete the tasks even when human intervention added levels of complexity. The robot's ability to sort objects easily and quickly is a new update from Tesla.

In the later part of the video, the robot exhibited its balance and flexibility by engaging in yoga poses that required it to stand on one leg while stretching its limbs. As per Tesla, Optimus can now adjust its arms and legs on its own.

With the aid of joint position encoders and eyesight, it can also precisely locate each of its limbs in space.