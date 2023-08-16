Value-conscious India very important market for the company: David Kohler

As premium bathing and kitchen ware-maker Kohler marks the company's 150th anniversary of its foundation, the company opened the new Kohler Experience Centre in Bengaluru.

Though India ranks top five among global markets for Kohler, the company is betting big on the subcontinent.

This is the third KEC in India, the highest for the company in any region around the world including the home country US, which by way has two KECs and China too has two such experience centres.

Unlike some global companies which see India as price sensitive market, Kohler believes it is value-conscious and people are ready to splurge on quality products. And, it plans to set up many more KECs around the country.

"I don't think India is a price-conscious market. It is a value-conscious market. People want good value for money, whether you're buying a low-price product or high price product, you want value for money. And, I think that's where our brand plays very well, because we produce a single level of quality, regardless of price points. So, you could be buying one of our entry-level products, or you could be buying one of our high-luxury products. They're all going to be produced to that same level of quality and they're all going to have leading-edge design for that price position in the company," David Kohler, Chairman and CEO, Kohler, said to DH, ahead of the opening of the new KEC in Bengaluru.

With KEC, customers get to see the latest range of Kohler's kitchenware and bathing accessories. Also, most importantly, helps people picture their dream kitchen and washroom to implement them in their homes.

Kohler is known for its meticulous research and development to study their markets and introduce region-specific products. Here in India, earlier this year, the company launched 'Sveda', a new-age skin care-related product for working women. It delivers steam for deep cleansing pores, removing toxins, and improving blood circulation.

It boasts a unique ergonomic design that ensures the steam can be experienced while standing without the need to bend forward. Add to that, it houses in-built controllers to manage the intensity of facial steam.

Given the water scarcity in Indian cities, Kohler has a well-thought product called 'Reach Eco Toilet'. This innovative eco-friendly toilet has been designed with the latest technology to reduce the wastage of water.