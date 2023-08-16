Value-conscious India very important market for the company: David Kohler

As premium bathing and kitchen ware-maker Kohler marks the company's 150th anniversary of its foundation, the company opened the new Kohler Experience Centre in Bengaluru.
Though India ranks top five among global markets for Kohler, the company is betting big on the subcontinent.
This is the third KEC in India, the highest for the company in any region around the world including the home country US, which by way has two KECs and China too has two such experience centres.
Unlike some global companies which see India as price sensitive market, Kohler believes it is value-conscious and people are ready to splurge on quality products. And, it plans to set up many more KECs around the country.
"I don't think India is a price-conscious market. It is a value-conscious market. People want good value for money, whether you're buying a low-price product or high price product, you want value for money. And, I think that's where our brand plays very well, because we produce a single level of quality, regardless of price points. So, you could be buying one of our entry-level products, or you could be buying one of our high-luxury products. They're all going to be produced to that same level of quality and they're all going to have leading-edge design for that price position in the company," David Kohler, Chairman and CEO, Kohler, said to DH, ahead of the opening of the new KEC in Bengaluru.
With KEC, customers get to see the latest range of Kohler's kitchenware and bathing accessories. Also, most importantly, helps people picture their dream kitchen and washroom to implement them in their homes.
Kohler is known for its meticulous research and development to study their markets and introduce region-specific products. Here in India, earlier this year, the company launched 'Sveda', a new-age skin care-related product for working women. It delivers steam for deep cleansing pores, removing toxins, and improving blood circulation.
It boasts a unique ergonomic design that ensures the steam can be experienced while standing without the need to bend forward. Add to that, it houses in-built controllers to manage the intensity of facial steam.
Given the water scarcity in Indian cities, Kohler has a well-thought product called 'Reach Eco Toilet'. This innovative eco-friendly toilet has been designed with the latest technology to reduce the wastage of water.
It uses just 3.6 litres of water per flush, which is significantly low compared to standard models that release six litres per flush. This way, Reach Eco Toilet saves close to 12,000 litres of water per year, which is not only good for the environment but reduces monthly water bills.
Even with low use of water, the toilet is well designed to release it with more force to effectively clean the commode.
Add to that Kohler Reach Eco toilet also boasts a sleek and modern design with an elongated bowl shape and rimless feature making it a more hygienic product.
Also, the company has roped in Pushpa Kumari known for redefining the Mithila art tradition, to offer an artistic Aranya (meaning forest) edition of bathroom ware comprising a Numi 2.0 smart toilet, Brazn sink, and Brazn bathtub.
The limited-edition Brazn freestanding bathtub takes inspiration from the rich Indian heritage, the surrounding nature, and Kumari’s tradition of symbolic Madhubani art, which blends beautifully with Kohler's minimalist design.
Kohler is betting big on India and has plans to open many more KECs in the near future.
"India is the fastest growing economy in the world with six plus GDP growth. We growing at a 2X rate and India has been an excellent market for us. That's why we are ambitious and confident and opening our third KEC here. Expect to open many more in the coming years," David Kohler said to DH.
"We employ around 4,000 people across our operations in India, that's almost 10 per cent of the company's global workforce," David Kohler added.
Besides operating two units in Gujarat that manufacture kitchenware and bathroom ware products, Kohler is also building an electric vehicle component manufacturing facility in Pune.