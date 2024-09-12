Vivo T3 Ultra with MediaTekDimensity 9200+ CPU launched in India

Vivo on Thursday (September 12) launched the new mid-range phone T3 Ultra in India

The new Vivo T3 Ultra flaunts a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2800×1260p) AMOLED display. It has a 20:9 display aspect ratio, supports HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. The screen is protected SCHOTT Xensation α (alpha) cover glass.

It also features dual SIM slots (nano + nano), a type-c port, stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor.