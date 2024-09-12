Vivo T3 Ultra with MediaTekDimensity 9200+ CPU launched in India

Vivo on Thursday (September 12) launched the new mid-range phone T3 Ultra in India
The new Vivo T3 Ultra flaunts a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2800×1260p) AMOLED display. It has a 20:9 display aspect ratio, supports HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. The screen is protected SCHOTT Xensation α (alpha) cover glass.
It also features dual SIM slots (nano + nano), a type-c port, stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The device features a 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ octa-core processor. It can clock peak CPU speed up to 3.35GHz, which is more than enough to play graphics-rich games.
It also comes equipped with ARM-based Immortalis-G715 GPU and is backed by 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage, runs Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 and a 5500mAh (Typical) battery with 80W fast charging capability.
The T3 Ulta boasts of dual-camera module--main 50MP (with f/1.88 aperture, SONY IMX921 sensor, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, ZEISS optics) with 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with LED flash on the back. It can record 4K videos.
And, on the front, it houses a 50MP (f/2.0) auto-focus sensor. Both the front and the back cameras can record high-quality 4K videos.
Vivo T3 Ultra will be available in two colours --Lunar Gray and Frost Green-- at Flipkart, Vivo e-store and authorised retail stores on September 19. It will be available in three configurations--8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 31,999, Rs 33,999 and Rs 35,999, respectively.
Published 12 September 2024, 16:17 IST