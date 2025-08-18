<p>WhatsApp earlier this month launched new anti-scam feature to curb fake cryptocurrency trading and other online frauds.</p><p>Now, the Meta-owned entity has launched three new features to enhance the user experience in its messaging app.</p><p>The one major feature is the scheduled calls, which allow users to pre-plan group calls. He/she can invite individuals or entire groups; all participants will receive a notification when the call is about to begin.</p>.Google Flights app gets AI-powered Flight Deals tool to fetch affordable ticket options.<p><strong>Here's how to schedule a call on WhatsApp:</strong></p><p>To schedule a call, the user just has to press the ' +' button in the Calls tab and select 'Schedule call'. There, the user has to select individual contacts or members of the entire group.</p><p>Further, WhatsApp is bringing in-call tools for better coordination during group calls.</p><p>WhatsApp gets the option to "raise a hand" to speak and send reactions without interrupting the conversation during the call or group video conference.</p>.<p>Additionally, WhatsApp is introducing a new Calls tab, which provides a clear view of upcoming calls, including attendee lists and shareable call links. </p><p>Also, Call creators will receive notifications when someone joins their call via a shared link.</p><p>All the new features are being rolled out in phases, so it will take a few days to reach all corners of the world. Keep an eye on the WhatsApp update on your phone and tablet.</p><p>You can check for a WhatsApp update manually by following the process below:</p><p>Type WhatsApp on Google Play Store/ Apple App Store, and if it is available, you will see the 'update' button and press it to get upgraded to the latest version.</p><p>In a related development, WhatsApp has begun testing a new voice call reminder feature.</p><p>WhatsApp will offer multiple options to set a reminder for users to return the missed call. It will have three preset options-- after 2 hours, after 8 hours, after 24 hours and the custom. The latter allows the user to set the timing as per his/her convenience.</p>.WhatsApp testing new feature to help users return missed calls.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>