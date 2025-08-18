Menu
WhatsApp brings new feature to schedule group calls

WhatsApp is also bringing in-call tools for better coordination during group calls.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 07:37 IST
WhatsApp's new Schedule calls feature allows users to pre-plan group calls.

Credit: WhatsApp

Published 18 August 2025, 07:37 IST
