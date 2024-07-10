WhatsApp brings safety feature for group chat members

A couple of weeks ago, WhatsApp launched the much-awaited generative Artificial Intelligence chatbot Meta AI to its messenger app.
Now, WhatsApp has launched a new safety feature for users who are added to the group by unknown people.
Called ‘context card’, it offers critical information about the group. This includes who added you, how recent was the group created, and who created it. From there, the chat group member can decide whether to stay or leave the group, and review some of the safety tools available to stay safe and secure on WhatsApp.
This is come in really handy in situations, particularly, if you just met someone or a group of people, and haven’t yet saved them in your contacts. It can help confirm whether or not it’s a group you know or want to be in it.
WhatsApp brings new safety feature to WhatsApp group chat members
Photo Credit: WhatsApp India
Lately, there is an increase in cases of online frauds on WhatsApp. Threat actors are adding potential victims' number to a big WhatsApp group, where they lure people to invest in cryptocurrency or stock exchange trading. And, when some naive users send money to an account, they close the group and disappear. It will be very hard for security agencies to recover the lost money.
People are advised to exercise caution whenever an unknown person adds them to a WhatsApp group to earn quick money.
This offers another layer of security for WhatsApp users. Other notable safety features of WhatsApp include— silencing unknown callers, chat lock, in-app privacy check-up, and controlling who can add you to groups.
In a related development, the Meta-owned company is also testing AI-powered personalised sticker creator using selfies.
Called Imagine Me, the new features allows users to turn their selfies into stickers. It will offer several options to make the photos look pleasant and creative with fun elements such as animation effects, brush painting-like effects and more.
To trigger the new feature, users have to just type '@Meta AI imagine me' and then allow the MetaAI chatbot to take selfies via WhatsApp.
It should be noted that Meta AI is powered by the latest Llama 3 (Large Language Model Meta AI 3). It is capable of understanding complex user queries and respond with easy-to-understand real-time information.
Meta AI also comes with Imagine, a text-to-image generation capability. The Emu image synthesis model powers it. It can help users create almost any creative digital art with just words.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
Published 10 July 2024, 06:29 IST