WhatsApp brings safety feature for group chat members

A couple of weeks ago, WhatsApp launched the much-awaited generative Artificial Intelligence chatbot Meta AI to its messenger app.

Now, WhatsApp has launched a new safety feature for users who are added to the group by unknown people.

Called ‘context card’, it offers critical information about the group. This includes who added you, how recent was the group created, and who created it. From there, the chat group member can decide whether to stay or leave the group, and review some of the safety tools available to stay safe and secure on WhatsApp.

This is come in really handy in situations, particularly, if you just met someone or a group of people, and haven’t yet saved them in your contacts. It can help confirm whether or not it’s a group you know or want to be in it.