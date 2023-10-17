WhatsApp brings support for Passkeys to messenger app

Last year, top technology companies Apple, Google, and Microsoft jointly announced bringing more secure cross-platform login features to their devices. As promised all three big tech companies implemented them with the launch of Passkeys, a passwordless secure login feature on all devices.

Now, WhatsApp has joined the party and has announced support for Passkeys on its messenger app.

For the uninitiated, a Passkey is a short user ID alternative for a particular online account. This is a one-time process and once done, users need not have to set up multiple passwords for different accounts.