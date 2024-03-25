WhatsApp testing AI-powered image editing feature for messenger app

Last month, WhatsApp introduced the 'search by date' feature that helps users find old multimedia messages more easily and faster than before.

The Meta-owned company is now testing a new value-added feature, allowing users to edit photos using generative Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered tools, reported WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community blog.

In the latest Android WhatsApp v2.24.7.13 beta, the messenger app shows a new editing tool (in the top left corner as shown in a screen grab below), while sharing a photo on WhatsApp.