WhatsApp to bring audio support to chat with MetaAI on messenger app

In June, Meta rolled out the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered Meta AI chatbot to WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.
Now, the Mark Zuckerberg-owned entity is planning to bring a new option to ask questions in voice to Meta AI on WhatsApp. The new feature has been introduced in the latest Android version of WhatsApp beta v2.24.17.3 for testing, reported WABetaInfo.
Currently, users can ask queries with text to the Meta AI and depending on the request, it responds with images and texts.
With the new voice option, the interaction will be hands-free and users can have natural conversations with Meta AI similar to how people speak to each other.
As you can see in the screen-grab above, WhatsApp will offer the option to show transcription of the voice commands and Meta AI's response. If the user asks Meta AI to generate photos, it will be created with the caption to offer context.
This is such a good value addition to the MetaAI chatbot service. It will further improve the user experience on WhatsApp. It should be noted that Meta AI is powered by the Llama 3 (Large Language Model Meta AI 3). It is capable of understanding complex user queries and responding with easy-to-understand real-time information.
Currently, MetaAI supports Hindi and English languages in India. So, it is likely to understand voice commands in Hindi as well. Meta is expected the expand support for other regional languages in the coming months.
Recently, Meta announced Llama 3.1 with more capabilities, but it is still under testing. It also showcased the generative AI-based photography tool 'Imagine Me'. It is powered by the Emu image synthesis model. Users can play with the 'Imagine me' tool to turn their selfies into comic-style art or add animation effects, brush painting-like effects and do more.
The new-generation AI-based photography tool is currently available as a beta in the US only.
