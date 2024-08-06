WhatsApp to bring audio support to chat with MetaAI on messenger app

In June, Meta rolled out the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered Meta AI chatbot to WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.

Now, the Mark Zuckerberg-owned entity is planning to bring a new option to ask questions in voice to Meta AI on WhatsApp. The new feature has been introduced in the latest Android version of WhatsApp beta v2.24.17.3 for testing, reported WABetaInfo.

Currently, users can ask queries with text to the Meta AI and depending on the request, it responds with images and texts.

With the new voice option, the interaction will be hands-free and users can have natural conversations with Meta AI similar to how people speak to each other.