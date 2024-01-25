X platform now supports passwordless login method on iPhones

X(formerly Twitter) has announced support for Passkeys, a new secure way of login into its platform on iPhone.

Already several apps including WhatsApp support Passkeys. It is easy to use, and people never have to worry about remembering the password to log in to an app or website. Also, it is more secure than traditional passwords as they are uniquely generated by the device, and they are less vulnerable to security threats such as fraudulent, deceptive, or unauthorized attacks.

Once the user enrolls in Passkey on the device, he/she can log in to the account by choosing the Passkey option instead of entering a traditional password. The device will securely connect with X using the stored public key to authenticate the identity. The user can use biometric security features such as FaceID or TouchID (fingerprint sensor) or the device's passcode to log in to the X platform.

Here's how to enable Passkey on the X platform:

Step 1: Log in to the X app with the account you wish to enable Passkey for.

Step 2: Click Your account in the navigation bar.

Step 3: Select Settings and Privacy, then click Security and Account Access, then Security.

Step 4: Under Additional password protection, click Passkey.

Step 5: Enter the password when prompted.

Step 6: Select 'Add a passkey' and follow the prompts on the screen.

However, the Passkey feature is currently available in the US region. It is expected to be expanded to more regions globally in the coming months. also, the Passkey feature will also come to the Android phones soon.