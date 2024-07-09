Xiaomi unveils Redmi 13 5G, Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10 series and more

Consumer electronics major Xiaomi on Tuesday (July 9) marked the company’s 10th year anniversary in India with the launch of several products including a new budget smartphone, robot vacuum cleaner, earbuds and power banks.

The new Redmi 13 5G sports a 6.79-inch FHD+ (2460 x 1080p) LCD screen with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, supports peak brightness of 550 nits and the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield and also comes with IP53 dust-and-water splash-resistant certification.

It also features side-mounted fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual-SIM slots ( nano SIM + nano SIM or microSD card), infrared sensor, and a 3.5mm audio jack.