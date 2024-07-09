Xiaomi unveils Redmi 13 5G, Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10 series and more

Consumer electronics major Xiaomi on Tuesday (July 9) marked the company’s 10th year anniversary in India with the launch of several products including a new budget smartphone, robot vacuum cleaner, earbuds and power banks.
The new Redmi 13 5G sports a 6.79-inch FHD+ (2460 x 1080p) LCD screen with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, supports peak brightness of 550 nits and the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield and also comes with IP53 dust-and-water splash-resistant certification.
It also features side-mounted fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual-SIM slots ( nano SIM + nano SIM or microSD card), infrared sensor, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
Inside, it houses Qualcomm’s 4nm class Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 AE chipset with Adreno 613 GPU, Android 14-based HyperOS, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM , 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a 5,030mAh battery with 33W charger.
It also boast dual-camera module— main 108MP (with Samsung ISOCELL HM6 1/1.67-inch sensor, f/1.75 aperture) with 2MP macro camera(f/2.4) with Ring LED flash. And, on the front, it features a 12MP camera (f/2.0).
Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The company is offering the device in three colours— black diamond, hawaiian blue and moonstone silver. It will be available in two variants— 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage— For Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499, respectively. For a limited time, the company is offering Rs 1,000 discount via select partner bank cards.
The new Xiaomi Robot Cleaner X10 series comes with quick dust collection tub with dual auto-emptying vents, a 2.5L high-capacity disposable bag, and can support to 60 full cleans. This will save time for consumers, as they have to empty the dust bag only once a month, if it is programmed to clean twice a day.
With LDS Laser Navigation, the RVC X10 can precisely map the house floor for accurate cleaning coverage. It has a 4000Pa suction power, which is more than to effectively remove dirt and debris from various surfaces.
Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The vacuum cleaner includes an automated cleaning station with robust 17000Pa suction power, ensuring thorough cleaning performance. With a 5200mAh battery, the RVC X10 provides extended cleaning sessions of up to 240 minutes. Users can manage it via the Xiaomi Home App, offering customizable mapping functions and scheduled cleanup options for optimal efficiency. This smart device supports voice control. It costs Rs 29,999.
The Redmi Buds 5C houses 12.4mm Dynamic Titanium drivers and promise to deliver rich, high-quality sound with powerful bass and crisp highs. It also boasts Quad-Mic Setup with AI ENC that ensures clear communication by intelligently reducing noise and handling wind speeds. Add to that, it supports Active Noise Cancellation and can reduce up to 40Db noise. It comes in handy while answering phone calls outdoors with less disturbance.
Xiaomi Redmi Buds 5C.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
With a full charge, it can deliver for close to 36 hours. It also supports fast charging. With just 10 minutes of charging, it can last for two hours. It costs Rs 1,999.
The new Pocket Power Bank 10000mAh (with built-in charging cable) and Power Bank 4i 10000mAh.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Xiaomi also introduced two new battery backup accessories— Pocket Power Bank 10000mAh (with built-in charging cable) and Power Bank 4i 10000mAh— for Rs 1,699 and Rs 1,299, respectively . They come with 12-layer protection and support 22.5W fast charging with Quick Charge 3.0 technologies.
Xiaomi Speed Ultra 7 (SU7) EV.
Pocket Power Bank 10000mAh (with built-in charging cable) and Power Bank 4i 10000mAh
Besides the new gadgets, Xiaomi also showcased the company’s first-ever Electric Vehicle Speed Ultra 7 (SU7) in Bengaluru. It is available only in China and Xiaomi has no immediate plans to bring to India.
Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun recently told media that the company will focus on China market for at least three years.
However, in future, provided there is a conducive environment in India, Xiaomi is expected to bring EV.
