You can now edit sent messages on Instagram DM

Instagram announced that users can now new edit texts sent on its social media platform's Direct Messenger (DM).

Like on WhatsApp, users will get just a 15-minute window to edit the text messages.

This feature will come in handy to correct spelling errors and also delete a message sent to the wrong person.

Here's how to edit messages on Instagram DM:

Step 1: From the conversation, tap and hold a message you’ve recently sent.

Step 2: Tap Edit. Update the text of the message.

[Note: User will not see the 'Edit' option if it’s past the 15-minute time limit]

Step 3: When you’re ready, just tap send to update the message in the chat.