You can now edit sent messages on Instagram DM

Instagram announced that users can now new edit texts sent on its social media platform's Direct Messenger (DM).
Like on WhatsApp, users will get just a 15-minute window to edit the text messages.
This feature will come in handy to correct spelling errors and also delete a message sent to the wrong person.
Here's how to edit messages on Instagram DM:
Step 1: From the conversation, tap and hold a message you’ve recently sent.
Step 2: Tap Edit. Update the text of the message.
[Note: User will not see the 'Edit' option if it’s past the 15-minute time limit]
Step 3: When you’re ready, just tap send to update the message in the chat.
It should be noted that after the user edits the message, the 'Edited' label will appear above the message in the chat.
Instagram brings edit feature to DM
Photo Credit: Meta
The new Instagram update is also bringing several new features including the option to pin a chat conversation, read receipt option, new wallpaper themes and more.
Similar to WhatsApp, users will be able to pin chats on Instagram DM.
To move a chat to the top of the inbox, the user has to swipe left or tap and hold on to the chat, then tap 'pin'. Users can choose to unpin a thread at any time.
Pin chat option on Instagram.
Photo Credit: Meta
And, to let the sender know if the user has seen the text, Instagram DM is offering a read receipt toggle option.
Here is how to turn it on or off for all chats:
Step 1: Go to account settings
Step 2: Tap Messages and story replies
Step 3: Tap Show read receipts
Step 4: Toggle read receipts on or off for all of your chats
Read receipt toggle option on Instagram.
Photo Credit: Meta
Instagram DM also gets several new themes such as Love (soon to be animated), Lollipop, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and more.
To change the theme for a chat, just tap the chat name up top; go into themes, and select one of the themes available.
Instagram brings new chat themes to DM.
Photo Credit: Meta
In a related development, Instagram is testing a new 'Friend Map' feature.
Instagram's Friend Map is similar to Snapchat's 'Snap Map'. This feature will allow users to share their real-time location with their friends.
Also, the feature is end-to-end encrypted, as only the people chosen by the user can view the latter's real-time location.
