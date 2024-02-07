YouTube creators to get gen AI tools to deliver quality content in 2024

With close to three billion active user base, YouTube is the second biggest search platform in the world.

It has everything from information on setting up a phone to fun prank videos, music, movies and several entertainment options to pass the time while on a long journey. In recent years, Shorts, small byte-sized fun videos have become a rage on the internet.

Thanks to YouTube's fair ad-revenue sharing initiative, both long-form and Shorts have become huge a source of income for millions of creators.

There are more than three million Channels under YouTube Partner Programme and the company has doled out $70 billion to creators and media houses in the last three years, making it the world's largest monetisation platform.

As we enter 2024, YouTube CEO is betting big on generative AI to make creators further blur the content quality difference between homemade and motion picture studios.

In late 2023, YouTube introduced Dream Track and Dream Screen which was rolled out to select registered content creators to deliver high-quality content. The feedback has been great and YouTube believes the two new-gen AI-powered tools to make YouTube a level-playing field for all.

"We’re leveling the playing field and developing AI tools that empower everyone. Our commitment to democratizing access to AI builds on the ways we’re enabling everyone to share fun videos right from their phones with Shorts. The next generation of storytellers has the power to create in the palm of their hands. Shorts is an easy way for anyone to get started, and AI innovation will make it possible for even more people to create. I love seeing how people use Shorts to participate in cultural moments," said Neal Mohan, Chief Executive Officer, YouTube.