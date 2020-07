Following an ICMR advisory, Karnataka recently updated its testing strategy for Covid-19, making antigen testing the first level response at government hospitals and fever clinics. These tests deliver quicker results and are intended to take some stress off the RT-PCR labs. But are they as reliable as RT-PCR tests? And what is the process that is being followed? Amulya has all the details.

