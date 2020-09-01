JEE Main exams begin today amid Covid-19 pandemic

Engineering entrance exam, JEE Main exams began in the country on Sept 1. The candidates reached to their respective exam centers with mask on amid Covid-19 pandemic. They were seen queuing outside the exam centers at various places. They were provided hand sanitizers at the examination centers. Candidates were allowed in the exam halls with valid admit cards. Body temperature was also being checked of the candidates. Engineering entrance exam, JEE Main, scheduled to be held from September 1 to 6.