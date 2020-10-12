Belagavi: Man clutches on electric pole amid floods

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 12 2020, 23:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 00:15 ist
About: 

A man got stuck in a flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall in Karnataka’s Belagavi. In the video, he was seen holding an electric pole against the heavy flow of water. Several parts of north Karnataka are receiving heavy rainfall from last few days.

