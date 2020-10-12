Belagavi: Man clutches on electric pole amid floods

Cuisines of Karnataka | One state. Many cuisines 2020-10-10 What comes to your mind when someone mentions of food from Karnataka? Is it the masala dosa or idli-vada? While these breakfast dishes have become synonymous with the state, there are many more dishes that Karnataka has to offer. In fact, Karnataka’s cuisine is said to be one of the oldest surviving food traditions in the country. The state’s cuisine is diverse, characterised by distinct textures, flavours and tastes; the way each dish is prepared tells us the story about each region’s history and offers us a glimpse of the local culture. Confined to our homes with the pandemic, many of us tried our hand at cooking but have you prepared any of the traditional dishes from Karnataka? In the coming weeks, Deccan Herald and Prajavani in association with Freedom Oil, will celebrate the ‘Cuisines of Karnataka’ by showcasing some of the best recipes from the state. For the next seven weeks, starting this Friday, Cuisines of Karnataka will bring you the recipes and videos of 15 carefully picked dishes. Three celebrity chefs — Sihi Kahi Chandru, Oggarane Dabbi Murali and Sujatha will be presenting these dishes each week. You can check the recipes on DH Spectrum and PV Praja Plus every Saturday. To watch the recipe videos, subscribe to youtube.com/DeccanHerald and youtube.com/Prajavani. The longer format of the video along with focusing on the authentic way of preparing the dishes, will also contain trivia about the recipe, while a shorter video will present a quick guide on how to prepare the dish. So come along on an exciting culinary journey through Karnataka’s cuisines!