DHChangemakers: Sammilan S Shetty

Sammilan Shetty is the founder of The Butterfly Park in Belvai, Udupi district.

The private open park, spread over 7.35 acres of semi-forest land and located on the foothills of Western Ghats is home to at least 70 species of butterflies.

Sammilan conducts awareness walks to impress upon the visiting public, the importance of butterflies in conservation

