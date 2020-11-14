Kane Rava Fry | Karnataka's coastal favourite

A favourite from Karnataka's coastal belt, the Kane (Pronounced kaa-ney) rava fry is now popular across the state.

Prepared with the ladyfish and coated with regular upma rava (semolina), this quick-to-make starter or side dish is a big hit amongst children and adults alike. Watch our celebrity pair of chefs, Murali and Suchitra prepare the dish in a jiffy!

Deccan Herald and Prajavani in association with Freedom Refined Sunflower oil will celebrate the ‘Cuisines of Karnataka’ by showcasing some of the best recipes from the state. Over the coming weeks, Cuisines of Karnataka will bring you the recipes and videos of 15 carefully picked dishes. Three celebrity chefs — Sihi Kahi Chandru, Sujatha and Murali will be presenting these dishes each week.