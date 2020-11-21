Nati Koli Masala & Palak Poori

An age-old Mysuru recipe - Nati Koli masala is versatile and pairs well with rice, neer dose or ragi mudde.

However, why not try something a little different?

Our celebrity chefs Murali and Suchitra offer the palak poori as an accompaniment to this simple but scrumptious favourite from Karnataka.

Deccan Herald and Prajavani in association with Freedom Refined Sunflower oil will celebrate the ‘Cuisines of Karnataka’ by showcasing some of the best recipes from the state. Over the coming weeks, Cuisines of Karnataka will bring you the recipes and videos of 15 carefully picked dishes. Three celebrity chefs — Sihi Kahi Chandru, Sujatha and Murali will be presenting these dishes each week.

