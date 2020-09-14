LS MPs pay tribute to ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee, others

New Delhi: The fourth session of the 17th Lok Sabha began on September 14 during the Parliament’s monsoon session. This is the first Parliament session amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

All safety measures have been taken to conduct the session as per guidelines issued by the government.

The Member of Parliaments (MPs) in Lok Sabha paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee today.

They also paid tribute to legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, ex-Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, Uttar Pradesh Ministers Kamal Rani and Chetan Chauhan and ex-union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and others who passed away this year.

