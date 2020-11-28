We'll continue protest at Singhu border, say farmers

Delhi-Haryana Border, Nov 28: A meeting of farmers from Punjab ended at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) and they will continue their protest against new farm laws, informed Harinder Singh General Secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Union on November 28.

He said, “It has been decided that we'll continue our protest here and will not go anywhere else. We will meet at 11 am every day to discuss our strategy.” Meanwhile, DCP of Outer North District Delhi Gaurav Sharma said, “The protest is peacefully going on. Our priority is to main peace here and end the protest peacefully.”

Delhi Police yesterday gave permission to farmers to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi's Burari area.

