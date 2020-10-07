15-year-old allegedly raped and filmed in Rajasthan

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 07 2020, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2020, 21:32 ist
About: 

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man and his accomplice made a video of the act.

The incident took place in Rajasthan’s Barmer on October 6. Girl is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Police have registered case under POCSO and further investigation is underway.

Speaking to media, Barmer DM Vishram Meena said, “A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man and his accomplice made a video of the act. The girl is admitted to a local hospital for medical treatment. A case has been registered, further investigation is underway.”

Related Videos